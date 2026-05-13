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How to watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 — stream the Red Dragons EFL Championship journey

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Welcome to Wrexham is back for a fifth season - here is everything you need to know

Executive Producers Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds attend an FYC red carpet event for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham in Los Angeles
Wrexham's majority owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Getty Images)
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