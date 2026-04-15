Kylian Mbappe could end huge contract and spark bidding war... not the one you might imagine

The Frenchman's contract with Nike began when he was just a boy.

Kylian Mbappe may end his long-time contract with Nike in July, prompting a bidding war for the Frenchman’s signature.

Kylian Mbappe made the move to Real Madrid from PSG in 2024, scoring 83 goals in 97 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Despite his impressive individual form, Real Madrid are on the brink of a second successive trophyless season in a row, currently down 2-1 on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

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The race for Kylian Mbappe’s signature begins

Kylian Mbappe signed his contract with Nike when the Frenchman was a French boy, 19 years ago at the age of just eight.

According to L’equipe, that contract is set to expire on July 31 of this year, prompting pursuits from rival brands to obtain the Frenchman’s signature.

Mbappe's stellar individual form has not contributed much to team success. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attempts from Adidas and Under Armour have been described as aggressive, while Nike is stepping up their efforts to retain the forward.

Mbappe, who ranked at No.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the Top 10 Nike athletes, is reportedly being offered terms from Nike's competitors that have never been seen before in football.