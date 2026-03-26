Could Barcelona really sign Harry Kane this summer?

Harry Kane enjoying the form of his life has not gone unnoticed by Barcelona.

Barça could potentially face off against Bayern Munich’s free-scoring marksman in the Champions League final, but their paths could align this summer, too.

Kane emerged as a surprise option for Hansi Flick’s side during the club’s latest presidential campaign when candidate Xavier Vilajoana claimed he had already sounded out Kane’s camp about an ambitious move amid conflicting details on his release clause at the Allianz Arena.

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Barca’s director of football, Deco, has already confirmed that the club will be in the market for a new striker, and their interest in the England captain appears a logical fit as a potential medium-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

History would be repeating itself after the Poland international arrived at Camp Nou in the summer of 2022, to herald a new era which saw them clinch two La Liga titles in the next three years.

Kane is enjoying the form of his life at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Even if Lewandowski, now 37, took a significant wage reduction to remain with the Catalans, moves are afoot to offload Ferran Torres in efforts to raise fresh funds for a new marksman.

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez appears to be Barcelona’s current object of affection although he will not come cheap with a touted valuation of €150 million. Kane’s release clause, meanwhile, is reportedly set to drop to €65 million in the summer, when his stock could potentially rise again with the Three Lions at the World Cup.

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Bayern board member Uli Hoeness publicly insisted that the clause has already expired, leaving the Bundesliga champions-elect untroubled as the 32-year-old prepares to enter his final 12 months. But Barcelona’s ability to sign Kane even at a cut-price fee still appears some way off.

Under returning president Joan Laporta, who also won the 2026 election by a landslide, the club spent their way back to the top of La Liga by exercising ‘palancas’; essentially financial levers which mortgaged off existing club assets to create short-term cash injections after the ruinous financial reign of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

No expense was spared in signing Lewandowski from Bayern while also gazumping Chelsea, themselves splashing the cash with new owners BlueCo, to the captures of Raphinha and Jules Kounde as €158 million worth of talent made its way through the door.

Barcelona are still paying for their previous financial mistakes (Image credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Those quick hits initially paid off but did little to move the needle in attempts to return to LaLiga’s 1:1 financial rule, which continues to restrict Barcelona transfer as well as existing player registrations and renewals despite their continued attempts to edge closer to equilibrium.

At present, the club is only able to spend €1 on player for every €3 it generates, something which is set to be obliterated once they receive the outstanding €30 million owed from a VIP seat deal connected to Camp Nou. Once that lands, they will have a greater financial muscle in the market.

They have, however, been burned by such promises in the past which leaves the dream of Kane following in Gary Lineker’s footsteps as England’s latest shining star to lead the line looking unlikely.