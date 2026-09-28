Quiz! Can you name the nationalities of these 20 players?

How many of these Premier League players' nationalities can you remember?

The Premier League attracts footballers of the very highest quality from all over the world. By the middle of its fourth decade, this most international of domestic leagues has been graced by players from countless countries. This FourFourTwo football quiz will find out if you can remember some of them.

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There are no artificial stipulations here - just good, clean, nationality fun. In all cases where there could be a dispute, the answer is the player's demonstrable allegiance in senior international football. Easy.

We've picked out players from 20 nationalities for you to identify. You have a time limit of 5 minutes to bag them all.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season.

We also want you to pick the odd one out in this quiz that asks you to identify which one of four players was never managed by a particular managerial titan of the sport, and to take on our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

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Finally, we have this absolute colossus with more than 1,000 answers. Can you identify every team ever to have competed in the Champions League, from 1992 all the way up to 2026?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.