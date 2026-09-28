Quickfire Quiz 211: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 big football trivia questions to answer. A tiny time limit of 90 seconds to answer them. It's the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. If history is your strong suit, take us all the way back to the return of football and name every club to have participated in the top division of English men's football since 1945.

Next, we're exploring the biggest names in management and asking you to identify which players were never managed by some of the true giants of the gaffering game.

Still eager? Then we urge you to tackle 20 questions about great sporting cathedrals in our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds and these questions about the Premier League's one-club wonders.

Let's find out whether you're a transfer expert. Can you name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Chelsea? And we mean ever, not just this summer.

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We also have a football quiz with more than 1,000 correct answers. Don't ask We just do. See how many you can get in 30 minutes of trying to name every team to have ever competed in the Champions League.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!