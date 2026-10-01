How to watch Germany vs Serbia for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as Jurgen Klopp eyes first win in Nations League

Watch Germany vs Serbia in the Nations League for free from anywhere, as Jurgen Klopp targets his first win in charge of Die Mannschaft. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Klopp is hoping to make it third time lucky in his new role after a frustrating opening two games, which saw his side concede a stoppage-time equaliser against the Netherlands before losing 1-0 to Greece.

Serbia arrive in Munich simply aiming to avoid defeat after being beaten 2-1 by Greece and the Netherlands in their first two matches in Group A2.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Germany vs Serbia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Germany vs Serbia for free? Yes! Germany vs Serbia is one of a select number of Nations League matches available for free on Fubo Sports Network, which is available via Tubi in the US. The game will also be shown live on free-to-air German broadcaster ZDF and on RTS in Serbia. Abroad for Germany vs Serbia? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

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📺 Stream Germany vs Serbia

Watch Germany vs Serbia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Germany vs Serbia live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Germany vs Serbia on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Germany vs Serbia in the UK. It costs £2.49 to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis.

Watch Germany vs Serbia in the US

As mentioned earlier, US viewers can stream Germany vs Serbia live on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi at no cost.

Fubo TV, an official broadcast partner of the Nations League, also has live coverage of the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Germany vs Serbia on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Germany vs Serbia in Australia

beIN SPORTS is showing Germany vs Serbia live in Australia, with coverage on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST on Friday.

Watch Germany vs Serbia on beIN SPORTS Watch Germany vs Serbia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Germany vs Serbia: Nations League preview

Jurgen Klopp's start to life as Germany manager hasn't exactly gone to plan, but a home game against a Serbia side yet to get off the mark in Group A2 is the perfect opportunity to turn things around.

The former Liverpool boss was minutes away from an impressive victory in the Netherlands in his opening game, only for Cody Gakpo - who Klopp signed when he was at Anfield - to snatch a 1-1 draw in stoppage time. His first home match fell flat, too, as Greece claimed a shock 1-0 win in Augsburg.

Klopp has stuck to his plan of changing almost the entire squad for the second half of this elongated international break, with just eight players who were involved in the opening two matches sticking around for tonight's clash with Serbia and the trip to Greece on Sunday.

Captain Joshua Kimmich, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and centre back Jonathan Tah are among those who have left the group, with Lennart Karl, David Raum and Nick Woltemade some of the notable names to come in. Up to nine players could make their Germany debut, including Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt.

Serbia also experienced late heartbreak in their opening Nations League clash, conceding in the 95th-minute to lose 2-1 to Greece, before falling to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.

They have lost four successive matches under Veljko Paunovic and are without influential former Fulham and Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Germany 2-0 Serbia

We expect Klopp to claim his first win in relatively comfortable fashion.