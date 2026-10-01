How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League clash in Dublin

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria for free from anywhere as Heimir Hallgrimsson's side play the first home game of their Nations League campaign. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Irish bounced back from their 1-0 defeat in Kosovo with a 3-0 victory over Israel, in a controversial encounter that was dominated by off-pitch matters.

Austria started their Group B3 campaign with a pair of 3-1 wins and will fancy their chances of consolidating top spot in Dublin.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria for free? Yes! Republic of Ireland vs Austria is free to watch in Ireland thanks to RTÉ Player. Linear TV coverage is also available on RTÉ 2. Outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to unlock your RTÉ stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria FREE on RTÉ Player Every Republic of Ireland fixture will be broadcast for free in Ireland on RTÉ Player. RTÉ doesn't require an account or subscription for live viewing.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria from anywhere

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📺 Stream Republic of Ireland vs Austria

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Republic of Ireland vs Austria in the UK. It costs £2.49 to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis and you don't even need an Amazon account.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria in the US

Fubo TV will broadcast Republic of Ireland vs Austria on the Fubo Sports Network 2 channel. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria in Australia

beIN SPORTS is showing Republic of Ireland vs Austria live in Australia, with coverage on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST on Friday.

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Republic of Ireland vs Austria: Nations League preview

The controversy surrounding Republic of Ireland's game against Israel last Sunday understandably overshadowed a good performance on the pitch, as the Irish eased to a 3-0 win in which all three goals arrived in the first 25 minutes.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side now return to Dublin for their one true 'home' match of this batch of Nations League games, with Sunday's scheduled return fixture against Israel moved to neutral ground in Serbia.

Ireland's players must now try to refocus as they prepare to face the best team in the group and Hallgrimsson may decide to stick with a winning side at the Aviva Stadium, where they are unbeaten in eight games.

That record will be tested by an Austria outfit who scored six goals in their first two matches in Group B3, with six different players on the scoresheet.

Ralf Rangnick's men have reached the knockout stages of three of the past four major tournaments but this version of Das Team is missing some of its most recognisable faces, with David Alaba not selected and Marcel Sabitzer taking a break from international duty.

Sunderland defender Kevin Danso is also absent through suspension, and with several more players out injured, this international window is an opportunity for some lesser-known members of Austria's squad to stake a claim for their place.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Austria

The Irish are strong at home, but Austria have the quality to leave Dublin with at least a point.