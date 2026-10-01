How to watch Greece vs Netherlands for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for key Nations League clash

Watch Greece vs Netherlands for free from anywhere as the hosts aim to claim another major scalp in the Nations League, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Greeks are on a high after staging a shock 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's Germany in Augsburg, and a victory here would see them take control of Group A2.

However, three points for Netherlands would see Xavi's men leapfrog their opponents at the top of the table, so it is all to play for in Thessaloniki.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Greece vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Greece vs Netherlands for free? Yes, you can watch Greece vs Netherlands for free in both of the countries involved. Alpha TV has live coverage in Greece, while fans in the Netherlands can stream the game at no cost on NPO. Not in Greece or the Netherlands? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Greece vs Netherlands from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Greece vs Netherlands is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.

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📺 Stream Greece vs Netherlands

Watch Greece vs Netherlands in the UK

Greece vs Netherlands is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Greece vs Netherlands on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Greece vs Netherlands at a pay-per-view cost of £2.49 to stream the Nations League clash.

Watch Greece vs Netherlands in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Greece vs Netherlands on Fox Soccer Plus. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Greece vs Netherlands in Australia

In Australia, Greece vs Netherlands is live on beIN SPORTS. The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 2, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Friday.

Watch Greece vs Netherlands on beIN SPORTS Watch Greece vs Netherlands live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.

Greece vs Netherlands: Nations League preview

Greece begin the second half of the international break as the surprise leaders of Nations League Group A2, after following up their last-gasp 2-1 win in Serbia with an impressive 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg.

While Anastasios Douvikas was the hero in Serbia, Dimitrios Kourbelis took centre stage against Jurgen Klopp's side as his 74th-minute strike put the Greeks on six points from two matches. If they beat the Netherlands, they will be five points clear at the top of the standings at the halfway point.

Kourbelis could regain his starting place following his match-winning impact off the bench against Germany, but manager Ivan Jovanovic is unlikely to make many changes.

Netherlands boss Xavi was forced to tweak his attack for last Sunday's trip to Serbia, after Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw with Germany. In came Mexx Meerdink and the AZ Alkmaar striker made quite the impact, scoring his first two international goals to secure a 2-1 win.

The Dutch have now lost another forward to injury after Cody Gakpo sustained an ankle problem in Serbia, which could see Ruben van Bommel - son of Xavi's former Barcelona team-mate Mark - start in Thessaloniki.

After snatching a draw against Germany and edging past the weakest team in the group, Xavi will be looking for a statement performance from his side.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Greece 1-2 Netherlands

This should be a fascinating contest, but we think the Dutch will edge it.