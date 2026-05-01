WSL 2 title race and promotion set for final-day drama: everything you need to know

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The Women’s Super League 2 season reaches a tense conclusion on Saturday with the title and promotion places still undecided

London City Lionesses celebrate with the Barclays Women&#039;s Championship trophy after London City Lionesses win the Barclays Women&#039;s Championship after Birmingham City and London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses won promotion to the WSL last season (Image credit: Molly Darlington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)