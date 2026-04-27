‘They keep putting out more rules so goalkeepers are able to do less at penalties. At this stage, they should just basically give a goal for winning the penalty’ Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez takes aim at football’s rule-makers

Robert Sanchez played a vital part in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, with key saves from Brendan Aaronson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach.

The 1-0 win saw Chelsea shake off their recent run of poor form that led to the dismissal of Liam Rosenior last week and keep alive their hopes of ending the season with a fresh addition to the trophy cabinet.

The former Brighton stopper’s saves all came at vital points during the Wembley clash, denying Leeds the chance to level and potentially force extra time or penalties - something Sanchez has strong opinions on.

Sanchez’s penalty hot take

Sanchez feels penalty rules are limiting goalkeepers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spain international is considered one of the more outgoing players in the Chelsea dressing room and is never afraid of sharing his forthright decisions, just as he can be found regularly arguing contentious decisions in and around the Blues’ penalty area.

It’s little surprise, then, that the keeper has strong views on the changed rules surrounding penalty kicks.

Sanchez celebrating Chelsea's Club World Cup victory last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Admitting it’s becoming increasingly difficult to “get into the minds” of the attackers as they step up from 12 yards, Sanchez tells FourFourTwo of his dismay at how the game has evolved in recent years.

“They keep putting out more rules so that goalkeepers are able to do less at penalties, which is frustrating,” he says.

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“It’s not enough that they’re getting a penalty, which is a free shot with no pressure at all, and that they make it so the goalie isn’t able to annoy the striker.

“You can barely move, you have to stay on the line – all of these different rules to make it easier for the player to score.

“I mean, at this stage, they should just basically give a goal for winning the penalty without even shooting.”

Sanchez joined Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanchez’s perspective on the evolution of penalty regulations comes during a season where he has been tested by some of the most clinical finishers in world football, the likes of Harry Kane.

At 28, the Spanish international is entering his prime, and his decision to advocate for a fairer balance between attacker and goalkeeper demonstrates the leadership role he brings to the position.

Sanchez is a proven presence in high-stakes moments, evidenced again in the semi-final win over Leeds. As he prepares for the FA Cup final on May 16, his vocal confidence and psychological preparation will undoubtedly be a defining factor that Manchester City must contend with.