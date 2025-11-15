FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 15/11/25: Africa's Golden Boot
Welcome to the FourFourTwo Dating Game: your daily dose of pure football trivia designed to put your ball knowledge to the ultimate test. Today, we're setting the clock back to a unique moment when three titans of the African game couldn't be separated at the top.
How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game
Today's question in FourFourTwo's Dating Game… in what year did three African footballers share the Premier League Golden boot?
We're looking for the four-digit year (YYYY) that marked the end of that historic campaign. Think back to the season finale when three men finished level, each claiming a share of the prestigious goal-scoring prize. This is a tough one for only the most dedicated Premier League historians.
The rules are simple: you have six chances to correctly guess the four-digit year. The game will help you along by highlighting correct digits.
Use those green and orange lights to guide your search across the football calendar. You need to remember the exact year this famous three-way tie took place. Ready to prove you know your Premier League milestones?
