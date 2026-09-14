Quickfire Quiz 201: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz! Can you answer 10 football questions in just 90 seconds?

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start with a top-flight behemoth. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

For the Premier League experts, we also have 15 questions each on English football's top men's division in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season.

We also want you to name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and try to arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least.

Do you know your women's football too? There's only one way to find out. Can you list out every team currently competing in the WSL or WSL2, the top two divisions of the women's game in England?

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Last up, we've got a great quiz for fans of just listing football teams for fun. Can you name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!