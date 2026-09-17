Quickfire Quiz 204: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You've got 90 seconds to answer 10 tricky football trivia questions, so let's get started.

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FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First, can you name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

We also want to know if you can tell us the three most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992 and every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

Fancy some questions about the Premier League's most celebrated one-season wonders, the players who made a big but brief impression in their time in England's top division? Of course you do.

Next, we have a couple of quizzes that ask you to put some groups of four into the correct order – one about players and their Premier League appearances, the other about teams and their titles.

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If you're a players expert rather than a teams nut, our huge career paths quiz is for you. How many of those 100 career paths can you identify? Lastly, can you name every team in the Football League right now? There's only one way to find out.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!