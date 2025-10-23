Quiz! Can you name every WSL team's manager, captain and stadium?
Can you name all 12 Women's Super League teams' manager, captain and main stadium?
How well do you know the Women’s Super League?
From the managers calling the shots to the captains leading the charge on the pitch. And not forgetting those (often weird and wonderful) stadium names where the action unfolds - it’s time to put your WSL knowledge to the test.
Can you name every team’s manager, captain and their main home ground (where they play most of their games)? You have 10 minutes to name 36 players, grounds and managers in this quiz.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Some impressive Lionesses on this list. But courtesy of Kwizly, we have plenty more quizzes for you to try.
Still buzzing after winning back-to-back Euros? Try this one: How well to you know England Women? Sarina Wiegman has had an impressive tenure with England, but can you name all the teams her England side has played against?
From there, you can test your knowledge of club teams in Europe: Can you name every winner of the UWCL?
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
