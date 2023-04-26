Quiz! Can you name every club that Erling Haaland has scored against this season?

Five minutes on the clock, 48 goals to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the past ten winners of all these competitions?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

Erling Haaland has 48 goals in all competitions this season. That's a strike for every hour of football.

Frankly, it's obsene. The big Norwegian has equalled with record for the most goals in a 38-game season, having done it in just 28 appearances, while he unsurprisingly leads the charts in the Champions League, too.

This shouldn't come as much surprise, mind. 29 in 27 for Red Bull Salzburg was followed by 86 in 89 for Borussia Dortmund. He's a goal machine.

There's still time for hit triple figures this season – we wouldn't put it past him – but we're looking for every club he's netted against this term. A point per goal, rather than a point per club, since we're rewarding multiple strikes in the same game.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?