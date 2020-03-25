Sheffield United News and Features

Trending

Name: Sheffield United

Founded: 1889

Home ground: Bramall Lane

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @sheffieldunited

Sheffield United won their first and only English championship in 1898, nine years into their existence. In 1925 they lifted the FA Cup for a fourth time, their last trophy, although they could boast about conquering all four tiers after winning League One in 2017. Founder members of the Premier League, inconsistency and financial worries ultimately led to six years in the Third Division before Sheffield-born manager Chris Wilder led a charge back to the top flight. Past players include Tony Currie, Dane Whitehouse, Brian Deane, Paddy Kenny and Harry Maguire.

Latest about Sheffield United

