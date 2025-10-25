Graduating from the Manchester City youth team to Pep Guardiola’s senior squad is no easy feat.

Even a prodigious talent such as Cole Palmer felt he was best served moving on from the club in order to get playing regular first-team football, such is the challenge of getting past a host of the planet’s best players in the pecking order.

James McAtee is just five months younger than Palmer and rather than moving on from the club in order to get minutes under his belt, he opted for the loan route, spending the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns on loan at Sheffield United.

McAtee on his Sheffield United loan experience

McAtee has won 24 England U21s caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

McAtee’s first season across the Pennines saw him play a key role in their Championship promotion-winning campaign, with goal away at Blackpool in late December, when he ran from just outside his own penalty area to score, was the perfect illustration of how he had found his feet mid-season.

“It was a rollercoaster,” he tells FourFourTwo, referring to the campaign as a whole, rather than one of Blackpool’s main tourist attractions. “The first half of the season wasn’t so good, then around Christmas time I kicked on, got back into the team and that was probably my favourite year of football so far.

McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We got to the FA Cup semi-final, although we drew City, which meant I couldn’t play – that was a pain in the arse. I remember watching the draw, seeing we’d drawn City, I was gutted.

“But the highlight of the season was getting promoted – it was amazing.”

McAtee, who joined Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal in the summer, returned for a second stint in South Yorkshire the following season, but that did go to plan, as the Blades finished rock bottom of the Premier League, shipping in a record 104 goals.

“The second year was brutal, not nice at all,” he admits. “We struggled, I think we won three games.

McAtee's first stint at Bramall Lane saw the Blades win promotion to the Premier League (Image credit: PA)

“And when we got beat 8-0 by Newcastle, that was horrible. I didn’t want to go in for the next three days, I wanted to hide under my bed. It’s something I’d never want to go back to, but it was a lesson about trying to keep your head, trying to stay positive.

“Don’t spiral into reading the comments online, letting them get in your head. It was a tough time, but I learned a lot.”