Mikel Arteta must relax for greater good of hot-tempered Arsenal players or risk Manchester City fate
Mikel Arteta might need a different approach to get Arsenal across the line this season
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Mikel Arteta is a passionate manager who wears his heart on his sleeve. But in a title run-in, that passion can sometimes weigh heavily on an Arsenal team that are still learning on the job how to be Premier League champions.
Manchester City have momentum, but Arsenal have been the captains of this season. The trophy is within their grasp, yet they risk letting City, masters of arriving late to the party, dictate the late-season music.
At the Etihad this weekend, you could hear Arteta’s voice even from the press box. Shouting himself hoarse, he was on his feet for most of the game, consumed by the tension and magnitude of the occasion.