Mikel Arteta has more than the title on the line against Manchester City: he has his entire Arsenal legacy

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal close to the title before without seeing it out

It’s a difficult question that many clubs face at some point. Is their manager getting the absolute most out of what they have at their disposal, or might another gaffer be able to get more out of them?

It’s the kind of quandary that is usually only properly answerable in hindsight, once the new manager comes in and either takes them backwards or pushes them to new levels. There’s a few Premier League clubs who need to try and find an answer nonetheless at the moment

Is Eddie Howe simply working with a squad that can’t bear the toll of Champions League football alongside their domestic duties, or is this season another indication that he cannot build on a successful season at the highest level? Is Arne Slot out of ideas, or working with a squad in the middle of a transitional period? The hardest one of all to answer, though, is Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta needs to prove he is Arsenal's man for the long term

Is Mikel Arteta going to be a winner or a nearly-man for Arsenal? (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is zero doubt whatsoever that Arsenal are in a much better position now than they were when he arrived in 2019. The Gunners had just finished fifth, sixth, fifth again, and came eighth in both of Arteta’s first two seasons in charge. Ask Manchester United – and Liverpool before them – just how hard it is to get out of that kind of slump.

But since narrowly missing out on the top four once more in 2021/22, Arsenal have been perennial title contenders. This season will mark their fourth straight top-two finish.