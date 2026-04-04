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Watch Southampton vs Arsenal today as the Premier League leaders visit Championship promotion hopefuls in the FA Cup quarter-finals. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Saturday, 4 April 2026
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
- FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
In 1976, Southampton beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup for the very first time. In 2003, they were denied a second by an excruciatingly close final in Cardiff.
Their opponents that day were Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. The Gunners won their ninth FA Cup thanks to a single Robert Pires goal and they've lifted the famous old trophy five more times since then.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Southampton vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Southampton vs Arsenal for free
Southampton vs Arsenal will be free to watch in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the UK right now, you can still access BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Watch Southampton vs Arsenal from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Southampton vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks HBO Max, ESPN+, Stan Sport
Watch Southampton vs Arsenal on TV in the UK
Southampton vs Arsenal will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 today.
TNT Sports subscribers will be able to stream the game. TNT Sports is no longer part of Discovery+ – the stream will be available instead on HBO Max, the new streaming home of TNT Sports.
Watch the FA Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal with the likes of Sky, Virgin Media and EE offering the sports service. Or, stream all the channels through HBO Max with prices starting at £25.99/month.