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How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal for FREE: Live streams, TV coverage as the Saints aim to topple another pillar of Arsenal's quadruple quest in the FA Cup

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Southampton are the last Championship team in the FA Cup and take on the Premier League leaders

Max Dowman celebrates scoring Arsenal&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2026 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal's young starlet Max Dowman (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)
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Watch Southampton vs Arsenal today as the Premier League leaders visit Championship promotion hopefuls in the FA Cup quarter-finals. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Southampton vs Arsenal key information

Their opponents that day were Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. The Gunners won their ninth FA Cup thanks to a single Robert Pires goal and they've lifted the famous old trophy five more times since then.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Southampton vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal for free

Southampton vs Arsenal will be free to watch in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the UK right now, you can still access BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Southampton vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

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Watch Southampton vs Arsenal on TV in the UK

Southampton vs Arsenal will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 today.

TNT Sports subscribers will be able to stream the game. TNT Sports is no longer part of Discovery+ – the stream will be available instead on HBO Max, the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Watch the FA Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max

Watch the FA Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max

You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal with the likes of Sky, Virgin Media and EE offering the sports service. Or, stream all the channels through HBO Max with prices starting at £25.99/month.