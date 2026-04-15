Leicester could mark 10-year anniversary of Premier League title in the worst possible way

We are approaching the 10-year anniversary of one of the greatest stories in English football history.

Leicester City's 2015/16 Premier League title win was the ultimate fairy tale, as the 5,000/1 pre-season outsiders - led by grandfatherly figure Claudio Ranieri and spearheaded by former non-League striker Jamie Vardy - shocked the world.

The players who made it happen will rightly be marking the achievement when the anniversary comes around next month, but the Foxes' class of 2026 may be in no mood to celebrate.

Leicester face bittersweet anniversary of Premier League title triumph

Leicester are at risk of relegation from the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion from the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last term, but their 2025/26 campaign could barely have gone any worse.

The Foxes appointed Marti Cifuentes as manager last summer, but they sacked the Spaniard in January with the club in the bottom half of the table, eventually replacing him with experienced boss Gary Rowett.

Gary Rowett was appointed to save Leicester from relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

His arrival has not had the desired effect, with Leicester winning just one of their past 10 games to drop into the relegation zone - not helped by a six-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules.

They are now at serious risk of relegation into League One, after Portsmouth's 2-0 victory over