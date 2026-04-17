How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City: Free streams & TV details as Frank Lampard's side aim to seal promotion
Features
By James Roberts published
Coventry visit Blackburn in the Championship on Friday night needing only a point to seal promotion to the Premier League
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Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City today as the Sky Blues aim to seal promotion to the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City key information
- Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
- Free Stream: