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How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City: Free streams & TV details as Frank Lampard's side aim to seal promotion

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Coventry visit Blackburn in the Championship on Friday night needing only a point to seal promotion to the Premier League

Jack Rudoni of Coventry City celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Derby County at The Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry City are on the verge of securing promotion to the Premier League (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
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Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City today as the Sky Blues aim to seal promotion to the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City key information

  • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
  • Free Stream: