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How to watch Coventry City vs Wrexham for FREE: TV details and live streams as Frank Lampard's side lift Championship trophy

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Coventry City will lift the Championship trophy after their home game against Wrexham, who are still chasing a play-off place

Coventry City players and staff celebrate with the fans at Ewood Park after their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers sealed promotion to the Premier League
Coventry City have already sealed promotion to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)
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