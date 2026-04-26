How to watch Coventry City vs Wrexham for FREE: TV details and live streams as Frank Lampard's side lift Championship trophy
Features
By James Roberts published
Coventry City will lift the Championship trophy after their home game against Wrexham, who are still chasing a play-off place
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?