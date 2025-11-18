How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua: TV & streaming details for World Cup qualifier
It's a huge game in wide-open Group C of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
Watch Haiti vs Nicaragua for a crunch clash in Group C of the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the broadcast information – including details of a free live stream – right here in this guide.
► Date: Tuesday 13 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 9pm local time / 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Friday)
► Venue: Ergilio Hato Stadium, Haiti
► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
This is one of two simultaneous battles in the final round of Group C games, in which three of the four sides could end up qualifying for next summer's World Cup.
Nicaragua are in fact the only side who cannot qualify, despite their hugely impressive scalp of Honduras last week. That has perhaps done Haiti a huge favour, as they are now level on 8 points with group leaders Honduras after their own monumental 1-0 win over Costa Rica last time out.
Costa Rica, who host Honduras today, are third on six points, and still in the hunt for the top spot that leads to the World Cup, with second place potentially leading to an inter-continental play-off.
Haiti must beat Nicaragua – no matter what happens in the other game, a draw is not enough. If Haiti win and Honduras don't, Haiti are going to the World Cup. If Haiti win and Honduas win, Haiti would need to win by two more goals to level up the goal difference.
Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Haiti vs Nicaragua for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Haiti vs Nicaragua for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Haiti vs Nicaragua free live stream
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Haiti vs Nicaragua from anywhere
A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.
If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.
How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua in the US
Fans in the US can watch Haiti vs Nicaragua for free on the CBS Sports Golazo website, as well as the Paramount+ streaming platform ($7.99 per month). Kick-off is at 8pm ET.
How to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Haiti vs Nicaragua.
Kick-off is at 1am GMT, which is the early hours of Wednesday morning.
