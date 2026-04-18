How to watch Iceland vs England: Free streams and TV details for Lionesses' 500th game

Watch Iceland vs England as the back-to-back European champions continue their World Cup qualifying campaign, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Iceland vs England key information • Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland • FREE Stream: ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (up to 75% off)

England continue their World Cup 2027 qualification campaign, facing Iceland away from home in their historic 500th international fixture.

Following last month's victories over Ukraine and Iceland, the Lionesses beat world champions Spain at Wembley to put themselves in the driving seat in Group A3.

With only one automatic qualification spot up for grabs, the European champions know there is no room for error and will be looking to consolodate their position at the top of the table.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Iceland vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Iceland vs England for FREE in the UK

Iceland vs England will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV4, with an Iceland vs England free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Abroad for the game? You need a VPN — we recommend NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Iceland vs England from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Iceland vs England. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.