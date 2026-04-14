How to watch England vs Spain: Free streams and TV details for Lionesses' World Cup qualifier
The European champions take on the world champions at Wembley in their toughest test yet in 2027 World Cup qualification – here's how to watch the game online and on TV
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Watch England vs Spain as the back-to-back European champions continue their World Cup qualifying campaign, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
• Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET
• Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
• FREE Stream: ITV (UK)
• Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (up to 75% off)
England continue their World Cup 2027 qualification campaign, facing Spain in their toughest test yet.
Following last month's victories over Ukraine and Iceland, the Lionesses will be hoping to continue their bright start in front of a home crowd at Wembley.
The European champions know that this match against the world champions is vital to their 2027 World Cup hopes.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch England vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch England vs Spain for FREE in the UK
England vs Spain will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.
Coverage is live on ITV1, with a England vs Spain free live stream on the