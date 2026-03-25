Manchester United star confirms summer exit and rules out return to home country

A Manchester United player has affirmed his plan to leave Old Trafford this summer, with a return to his home country off the cards.

After a tricky first half of the season under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are now third in the table and just six points behind second, as interim boss Michael Carrick looks to bring Champions League football back to the club.

With just seven games remaining, Manchester United fans are now beginning to think about the summer and another potentially huge transfer window – with new faces and departing stars alike.

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Manchester United star confirms exit, despite his excellent season

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United spent heavily last summer on the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in attack – but they may have to invest even more if they are to capitalise on what is becoming a successful season under Carrick's stewardship.

The Red Devils are enjoying a resurgence in the league, but are well aware that dropped points are coming during periods in which there are two games a week: so with a return to the Champions League, the club will have to improve the depth in their squad.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for another busy summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite an upturn in form, however, chances of United retaining Casemiro have been dashed by the player himself in an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

The serial winner, ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, revealed in January that he was to leave the club at the expiry of his current contract – but since then, the no.6 has been in excellent form.

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With seven Premier League goals this term, this is now the highest-scoring league campaign of the Brazilian's career, and there may have been a chance that, with other business to be completed this summer, Manchester United were interested in offering a contract extension to the star.

The 34-year-old has confirmed, however, that he definitely will leave this summer, but has ruled out a return to his homeland.

It has been confirmed that Casemiro has had offers, with journalist Jorge Nicola claiming on his YouTube channel that Scudetto champions-elect Inter Milan are hoping to offer a deal to the veteran.

Casemiro has reiterated plans to depart Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Major League Soccer franchises have also expressed an interest in bringing the midfielder Stateside.

United have been linked with a host of replacements in the centre of the park, including Elliott Anderson and Carlos Baleba, while Bruno Guimaraes' agent recently appeared to comment on links with his client.

Casemiro is worth €8 million, according to Transfermarkt. United return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Leeds United.