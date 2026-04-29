Newcastle United owners PIF 'want answers' at imminent Eddie Howe summit: report
News
By James Roberts published
Newcastle United's owners will meet fellow club officials this week to discuss the team's slide down the Premier League table
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Newcastle United enjoyed their best season in decades last term - but 2025/26 has been a worrying regression to mediocrity.
The Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in 2024/25 by lifting the Carabao Cup, then finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.
But Newcastle struggled for consistency in the first half of this campaign and results have deteriorated in the past six weeks, with Eddie Howe's side currently on a run of five successive defeats.