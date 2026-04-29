Newcastle United owners PIF 'want answers' at imminent Eddie Howe summit: report

News
By published

Newcastle United's owners will meet fellow club officials this week to discuss the team's slide down the Premier League table

Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on October 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United enjoyed their best season in decades last term - but 2025/26 has been a worrying regression to mediocrity.

The Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in 2024/25 by lifting the Carabao Cup, then finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.