Exclusive: ‘England were under huge pressure to qualify for Euro 2008, whereas Croatia had spent four days celebrating and shopping. We were so relaxed,’ says Euros cult her

Former Croatia star Darijo Srna has recalled an iconic night in his country's history at Wembley Stadium

Darijo Srna in action for Croatia
Croatia will contest their sixth consecutive European Championship this summer, with Zlatko Dalic’s side drawn alongside heavyweight opposition in the shape of Spain and Italy in Group B at Euro 2024.

The Kockasti have progressed out of the group stage in three of their last four Euros and have plenty of historic results to draw from in recent history as their look for inspiration in Germany this month. 

