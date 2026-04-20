Troy Deeney lays into Arsenal with rant reminiscent of 'cojones' comment

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Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by title rivals Manchester City on Sunday

Watford captain Troy Deeney has spoken openly about the therapy he receives
Troy Deeney was not impressed by Arsenal against Manchester City

There was little to separate Manchester City and Arsenal in Sunday’s tense, competitive Premier League title clash at the Etihad.

City, in-form and with momentum in their favour, came out on top against an Arsenal side whose lead at the top has been cut to three points.

Deeney slams Arsenal players

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