Troy Deeney lays into Arsenal with rant reminiscent of 'cojones' comment
Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by title rivals Manchester City on Sunday
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There was little to separate Manchester City and Arsenal in Sunday’s tense, competitive Premier League title clash at the Etihad.
City, in-form and with momentum in their favour, came out on top against an Arsenal side whose lead at the top has been cut to three points.
But the general consensus was that the Gunners performed relatively well, even if they came up short and raised wider questions about their title credentials.