Who is Manchester United's best central defensive duo?

Manchester United’s switch to a back four has been just one of the changes that Michael Carrick has made, which has helped the club transform their fortunes this season.

Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation never convinced pundits and supporters alike, as the squad didn’t seem to align, and numerous players were forced out of position.

Manchester United’s past success has often had a strong central defensive partnership, which has given them a platform for the attacking players to perform.

With Nemanja Vidic and Steve Bruce present at Old Trafford on Monday night, it was a reminder of the fruitful relationships that they both enjoyed with Rio Ferdinand and Gary Pallister, respectively.



United currently have several options at centre-back, but it’s difficult to work out what the best combination might be.



Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are probably the favoured choice together, but both have had injury problems throughout their careers.



De Ligt has not started 30 league matches or more since 2018/19 season, when he was at Ajax, whilst Martinez has never even achieved that target.



Youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have been touted by some as a future duo, but as they learn the role, it’s natural they will make mistakes along the way.



Harry Maguire’s new contract seemed to have made their summer recruitment much more straightforward, as his recent displays have seen him fight his way back into contention. The England international is arguably their most reliable central defender based on performances and availability, whilst his calming presence and leadership make those around him better.

Harry Maguire has forced himself back into contention at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against Leeds United, Martinez returned from injury, and Yoro played 90 minutes for the sixth consecutive game with Maguire suspended following his sending off at Bournemouth. It was only the second time the Argentine had lined up alongside the 20-year-old, with their previous outing together a 2-1 defeat against Brighton when Darren Fletcher was at the helm.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave an early indication that they were going to be in for a difficult evening when he floated between the pairing, only to be denied at point-blank range by keeper Senne Lammens. It was just two minutes later that the away side opened the scoring, when the striker challenged Yoro in the air before Noah Okafor finished.



“Leny Yoro gets a forearm smash in the back of the head,” said Carrick about the incident after the match.



Yoro had a nightmare game as he struggled with the physicality of Calvert-Lewin and gave possession away too cheaply, much to the annoyance of the home crowd. The Frenchman’s night was summed up when Okafor’s second took a huge deflection off him, although his teammates could have done much better to clear the ball on several occasions in the build-up.

Michael Carrick – or his successor – has questions to ask of his side defensively (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just before half-time, Lammens played a pass short to Yoro, which allowed Ao Tanaka to round the keeper before Martinez made a brilliant challenge to deny the Japanese midfielder. However, Martinez was also far from assured, and his clash with Calvert-Lewin saw him receive his first red card for the club in the second half.



Carrick was once again upset with the decision but was pleased with his side’s reaction once they were reduced to 10 men.



Each of United’s centre-backs has different attributes, with De Ligt most comfortable in possession, Martinez tenacious in the tackle and Maguire strongest in battling with strikers. Finding the right balance between two defenders is tactically ideological, but at present, United might be better with Maguire and another.



Without consistency in defence, it certainly makes it much more difficult to stop the opposition, even if Casemiro has been excellent at shielding them in recent months. United have now kept one clean sheet in their last seven matches, as they have defended poorly as a team.



Whether Carrick remains in control, or another manager is in the dugout next season, United will need to find the right defensive solution, especially with Casemiro departing in the coming months.