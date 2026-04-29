Barcelona push for rival side raid ahead of Lewandowski exit: report
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By Kedar Bayley published
Barcelona are firm in their pursuit of a key rival side signing as Hansi Flick pushes for his Robert Lewandowski replacement
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Barcelona and Hansi Flick are pushing for a rival side raid this summer ahead of Robert Lewandowski's departure.
Barcelona are on track to retain their La Liga title, now 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with just five games left to play.
Lewandowski, who has netted 12 goals in 26 games this season, was Barcelona’s most prolific domestic goalscorer for three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2025.