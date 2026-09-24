Manchester United given green light for Frenkie de Jong move: report

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their long-standing pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United have been linked with De Jong for years and could finally have their chance to take the 29-year-old to Old Trafford.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona sporting director Deco plans to bolster Hansi Flick's defence in the January transfer window. Consequently, the Catalan giants will need to make a big concession.

Barcelona 'need to sell' in January

Barcelona sporting director Deco (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The club finished the summer having invested €174 million in signings and generating €104 million in revenue from transfers and economic rights," reports Fichajes.

"Planning is not yet complete, and defence has become a key focus in the analysis for the second half of the season.

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"The economic situation will dictate any move. La Liga has set a squad cost limit of €582 million for FC Barcelona for the 2026/27 season, compared to the €432 million limit after the previous winter transfer window."

Barcelona's position, therefore, is that they need to sell to buy. If Deco is to be able to bring in a defender of the kind of quality required to improve a team still on a perfect start seven games into the season, they need to sell big.

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De Jong is yet to play this season and will face a battle to win his place back in a winning side. He is nearing a return from a knee ligament injury he sustained during his World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, and will be assessed by Barcelona after the international break.

Man United and De Jong has seemed like a destined romance at times over the years. The Red Devils are understood to have tracked him throughout his time at Ajax and have repeatedly been credited with an interest in signing him from Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder was in United's sights in 2024, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026. He has since signed an extension that ties him to the Catalan club until 2029.

Frenkie de Jong

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and has played for them almost 300 times, winning three league titles and establishing himself as a senior figure in the national team.

He played 38 club matches in all competitions in 2025/26 and started all six of the Netherlands' matches at the World Cup, where they were ultimately eliminated on penalties – after he'd been substituted in extra time – by Morocco.

De Jong has now played 70 times for his country but will miss the start of their Nations League campaign this month and next.