Josko Gvardiol could be about to leave City

Talks have started over Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol's exit from the Etihad.

That's according to one report, which says that the Croatian defender's departure may have begun as early as the summer, with the future of the Citizens uncertain and a potential points deduction coming after an independent commission found the club guilty of over a hundred charges of financial rule-breaking.

Manchester City have launched an appeal – but an exodus could well be on the way, with Gvardiol the first domino.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Manchester United manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

January isn't the optimal time for transfer business, but Barcelona have interest in Gvardiol, as per AS via Sport Witness, with Hansi Flick wanting to improve his defence if he's to land a sixth Champions League title in Catalonia this season.

The report states that the Blaugrana asked about taking the 24-year-old along with Rodri while negotiating a move for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner – but that the deal is “almost impossible” this winter due to the La Liga champions needing to raise funds to secure a major new signing.

That's where Manchester United come into play, with the Red Devils languishing in the relegation zone and having just hired Mauricio Pochettino to turn fortunes around.

United have an interest in Alejandro Balde, with the La Masia graduate failing to get the requisite playing time under Flick, and should Pochettino request a new full-back, the signing could well bolster the coffers for Barça to pursue Gvardiol.

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Gvardiol is said to be wanted by Flick for his athleticism and his ability to play both centrally and at left-back, but having signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium over the summer, he may be completely unattainable now.

City maintain their innocence over the 115 charges, but should the club face a serious penalty, Gvardiol would surely reconsider his future, despite his recent contract extension.

The Athletic have noted that RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is an option for Barcelona – as is United's own Lisandro Martinez, who fell out with club hierarchy recently over comments aimed at his team's recruitment over the summer.

Balde is wanted by United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same report also mentions that United made a “deadline day check” on Balde but decided not to go any further with the deal.

Gvardiol is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt. City face Fulham when Premier League action resumes this weekend.