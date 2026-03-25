Manchester United receive eight-figure boost to summer transfer kitty with shrewd business decision

Manchester United's cost-cutting exercises under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's tenure as minority owner have made headline news.

Ever since the INEOS mogul arrived at Old Trafford, much has been made of the businessman's desire to streamline the club's outgoings.

The club are expected to return to the UEFA Champions League next season after two years out of the competition and one year without European football altogether. With that will come a significant revenue boost due to participation in Europe's premier club competition, worth upwards of £100 million, depending on how far the team progress.

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Manchester United's latest cost-saving worth £18m

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the lack of Champions League revenue this season, the club reported a pre-tax profit of £5.6m for the final quarter of 2025, a massive swing from the £34.5m loss recorded during the same period a year earlier.

Chief executive Omar Berrada has explicitly credited 'difficult decisions' for this turnaround, widely interpreted to be cost-cutting measures, spearheaded by Ratcliffe.

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Mass redundancies, debt servicing and operational 'austerity' have all played a part in Manchester United's improved financial position but it is the club's ability to reduce the wage bill that has contributed most notably.

In this particular department, Manchester United were able to reduce their expenditure on wages by £52m for the 2024/25 season, a trend which has continued.

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That is where Manchester United have made another shrewd decision, renegotiating star player Casemiro's contract which is soon to expire. The Brazilian will leave Old Trafford at the end of this season, however, an automatic one-year extension would have been triggered if not for representatives of the player and club sitting down to discuss waiving that particular clause.

Casemiro is likely to play 35 games by the end of this term, which would have seen the one-year extension come into effect, but a decision has been agreed by all parties to waive that particular section of his Old Trafford deal.

In effect, Casemiro is walking away from £18m in wages, given he is reportedly earning £350,000 per week.

Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford this summer (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

This £18m figure can instead be put to use in other areas around the club, namely the transfer market.

Whilst that sum is unlikely to land a Champions League side like Manchester United a starter, it can certainly go towards funding whoever the club identify as top targets in the summer window.

Fellow high earners such as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to be moved on in the summer, too, leaving Manchester United with a noticeably smaller wage bill.