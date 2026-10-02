Watch France vs Italy for free from anywhere as the two teams meet in the Nations League at the Stade de France, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Group A1 leaders France host Italy in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League encounter at the Stade de France this evening.

It's two wins from two for Zinedine Zidane so far in the Les Bleus dugout, whilst Roberto Mancini has seen his side lose to Belgium, but beat Turkey during the current Nations League campaign. This will be the Azzurri's toughest test yet.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch France vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Watch France vs Italy for FREE Yes, France vs Italy is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play with English commentary available Alternatively, stream the match in France on TF1 and in Italy on Rai 1. Abroad for France vs Italy? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch France vs Italy from anywhere

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📺 Stream France vs Italy

Watch France vs Italy in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch France vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing France vs Italy, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch France vs Italy in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of France vs Italy on Fox Sports 1. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch France vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, France vs Italy is live on beIN SPORTS.

The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Saturday.

Watch France vs Italy on beIN SPORTS Watch France vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.

France vs Italy: Nations League preview

France welcome Italy to the Stade de France on Friday night in a heavyweight Nations League Group A1 encounter, with both sides looking to build momentum after contrasting results in their opening two matches.

Zidane may have picked up successive wins over Turkey and Belgium, but the performances have left a little to be desired. He will be hoping France can put that right on home soil and run all over an Italy side whose talent isn't comparable to the French.

France will have to cope without captain Kylian Mbappé, who suffered an injury during the international window and returned to Real Madrid to continue his recovery. Zidane has already shown a willingness to rotate his squad, making nine changes for the win over Belgium last time out.

Italy, meanwhile, responded emphatically to their opening-day defeat against Belgium. Mancini's side were beaten 2-0 at home by the Red Devils before bouncing back with a 4-1 victory away to Türkiye. Pio Esposito was among the scorers, while Michael Kayode impressed on his international debut with a goal and an assist.

The result in Bursa should give the Italian's renewed confidence, although this is by far the sternest test they will come up against in the group.

There is also plenty of history between the sides. Italy have won 20 of the previous 41 meetings, compared with 12 French victories and nine draws.

FourFourTwo's prediction

France 3-1 Italy

France are one of the best international sides right now, and under Zidane's stewardship, we expect a routine success for Les Bleus.