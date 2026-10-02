How to watch France vs Italy for FREE: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Nations League
Les Bleus are looking to follow up on their late victory against Belgium
Watch France vs Italy for free from anywhere as the two teams meet in the Nations League at the Stade de France, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Sat.)
- Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland) / TF1 (France) / Rai 1 (Italy)
- TV Channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fox Sports 1 (US) / beIN SPORTS (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Group A1 leaders France host Italy in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League encounter at the Stade de France this evening.
It's two wins from two for Zinedine Zidane so far in the Les Bleus dugout, whilst Roberto Mancini has seen his side lose to Belgium, but beat Turkey during the current Nations League campaign. This will be the Azzurri's toughest test yet.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch France vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.
Watch France vs Italy for FREE
Yes, France vs Italy is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play with English commentary available
Alternatively, stream the match in France on TF1 and in Italy on Rai 1.
Abroad for France vs Italy? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch France vs Italy from anywhere
What if you're away from home when France vs Italy is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.
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📺 Stream France vs Italy
Watch France vs Italy in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.
Watch France vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is showing France vs Italy, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.
Watch France vs Italy in the US
Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of France vs Italy on Fox Sports 1. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.
Watch France vs Italy on Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports 1 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS1 with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch France vs Italy in Australia
In Australia, France vs Italy is live on beIN SPORTS.
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Saturday.
Watch France vs Italy on beIN SPORTS
Watch France vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.
France vs Italy: Nations League preview
France welcome Italy to the Stade de France on Friday night in a heavyweight Nations League Group A1 encounter, with both sides looking to build momentum after contrasting results in their opening two matches.
Zidane may have picked up successive wins over Turkey and Belgium, but the performances have left a little to be desired. He will be hoping France can put that right on home soil and run all over an Italy side whose talent isn't comparable to the French.
France will have to cope without captain Kylian Mbappé, who suffered an injury during the international window and returned to Real Madrid to continue his recovery. Zidane has already shown a willingness to rotate his squad, making nine changes for the win over Belgium last time out.
Italy, meanwhile, responded emphatically to their opening-day defeat against Belgium. Mancini's side were beaten 2-0 at home by the Red Devils before bouncing back with a 4-1 victory away to Türkiye. Pio Esposito was among the scorers, while Michael Kayode impressed on his international debut with a goal and an assist.
The result in Bursa should give the Italian's renewed confidence, although this is by far the sternest test they will come up against in the group.
There is also plenty of history between the sides. Italy have won 20 of the previous 41 meetings, compared with 12 French victories and nine draws.
FourFourTwo's prediction
France 3-1 Italy
France are one of the best international sides right now, and under Zidane's stewardship, we expect a routine success for Les Bleus.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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