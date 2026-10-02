How to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland for FREE: TV channels and broadcast details for Nations League clash

Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland today in the Nations League for free, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ukraine and Northern Ireland face off in Group B2 of the Nations League, each bidding to continue their respective unbeaten streaks in the competition.

The match will take place at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia with the Ukraine War ongoing.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland for free?

Yes! You can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Remember, you will need a TV licence and a UK postcode (SE1 7PB) to watch iPlayer.

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How to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland on BBC Two and via the BBC iPlayer.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Friday 02 October.

Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer You can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer. You just need a BBC Online account, which requires a valid TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland on Fubo or ViX.

Watch Nations League on Fubo TV Fubo TV will broadcast Ukraine vs Northern Ireland. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, with a 5-day free trial available on all plans.

Watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland in Australia

beIN Sport Connect is broadcasting live coverage of Ukraine vs Northern Ireland in Australia.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland: Preview

Ukraine and Northern Ireland meet in Trnava on Friday evening with both sides looking to strengthen their position at the top of Nations League Group B2.

Both nations have collected four points from their opening two matches, making this a potentially pivotal encounter in the promotion race for the A League. Ukraine began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary before being held to a goalless draw by Georgia, while Northern Ireland opened with a 1-0 win away to Georgia before drawing 0-0 with Hungary.

Ukraine are still not playing matches in their home country, and instead the clash is being played at the Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia. Andrea Maldera's side have conceded just once across their two Nations League fixtures and will hope their squad has enough talent to put aside Northern Ireland, with Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ilya Zabarnyi and Viktor Tsygankov among their star players.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Northern Ireland though will arrive in an equally confident mood after an encouraging start to the Nations League under Michael O'Neill. Their late victory in Georgia thanks to Shea Charles was the perfect start, and a draw against Dominik Szboszlai's Hungary's can't be discredited.

However, Dan Ballard will miss out again after picking up an injury during the Georgia game. Jamie Donley is expected to continue in attack, while Shea Charles should retain his place in midfield.

The head-to-head record is closely contested, with Ukraine winning three of the previous six meetings, Northern Ireland winning one and two ending level. Northern Ireland's only victory came in competitive action at Euro 2016, when they won 2-0.

Squads

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Anatolii Trubin («Benfica» Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk («Shakhtar» Donetsk), Georgii Yermakov («Kharkiv»).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi («Paris Saint-Germain», France), Mykola Matviyenko, Valeri Bondar (both — «Shakhtar» Donetsk), Eduard Sarapiy, Bohdan Mikhailichenko (both — «Polissya» Zhovkva), Vitalii Mykolenko («Everton» Liverpool, England), Taras Mykhalko («Dynamo» Kyiv), Illia Krups'kyi («Kharkiv»), Oleksandr Drambeyev («LNZ» Cherkasy).

Midfielders: Oleh Ocheret'ko, Yegor Nazarina (both — «Shakhtar» Donetsk), Volodymyr Brachko, Mykola Shaparenko, Andriy Yarmolenko (all — «Dynamo» Kyiv), Oleksandr Andrievskyi, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both — «Polissya» Zhovkva), Ivan Varfolomyiev («Lincoln», England), Georgii Sudakov («Benfica» Lisbon, Portugal), Maksym Khlyan («Gurnik» Zabrze, Poland), Oleksandr Zubkov («AEK» Athens, Greece), Viktor Tsygankov («Ajax» Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Forwards: Danylo Sikanchuk («Anderlecht» Brussels, Belgium), Artem Stepanov («Utrecht», Netherlands), Matvii Ponomarenko («Dynamo» Kyiv), Vladyslav Vanat («Girona», Spain), Roman Yaremchuk («Olympiacos» Piraeus, Greece), Artem Dovbyk («Bologna», Italy).

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool), Conor Hazard (Wycombe Wanderers), Pierce Charles (Queens Park Rangers, on loan from Manchester City).

Defenders: Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford United), Paddy McNair (Hull City), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Michael Forbes (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith and Justin Devenny (both Stoke City), Shea Charles (Fulham), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Preston North End), Jamie McDonnell (Oxford United), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Liverpool),

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Stevenage), Dion Charles (Blackpool, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (Luton Town), Jamie Donley (Luton Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ukraine 0-1 Northern Ireland

This could be a slow burner, but we think Northern Ireland just edge it with a late goal.