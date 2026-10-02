How to watch Hungary vs Georgia for FREE: Live stream Nations League match online from anywhere

Watch Hungary vs Georgia for free from anywhere in the world as Group B2 continues in the Nations League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Hungary vs Georgia go head-to-head in the Nations League on Friday, with both sides looking for their first win of the competition.

Dominik Szoboszlai's side will be disappointed with their start to Group B2, and a win in Budapest is a necessity.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Hungary vs Georgia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Hungary vs Georgia for free? Yes, Hungary vs Georgia is free to watch if you're in either of the countries involved. It will be available on M4 Sport Online in Hungary and 1TV in Georgia. Outside Hungary or Georgia? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hungary vs Georgia from anywhere

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📺 Stream Hungary vs Georgia

Watch Hungary vs Georgia in the UK

Unfortunately, regular broadcaster Amazon Prime hasn't selected Hungary vs Georgia for broadcast in the UK.

Those traveling to a country where broadcast coverage is available can use NordVPN to unblock their stream.

Watch Hungary vs Georgia in the US

In the US, Fubo TV will show Hungary vs Georgia via the Fubo Sports Network 4 channel.

Watch Hungary vs Georgia on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League. You'll need the Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Watch Hungary vs Georgia in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Hungary vs Georgia live on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Hungary vs Georgia on beIN Sports Watch Hungary vs Georgia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Hungary vs Georgia: Nations League preview

Neither Hungary nor Georgia have made the start they would have wanted in Nations League B2, with both collecting just one point from their opening two matches.

Hungary began with a 1-0 defeat against Ukraine before being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland, while Georgia also narrowly lost to Northern Ireland before drawing 0-0 with Ukraine.

That makes Friday's meeting of particular importance, with the winner able to move away from the bottom of the group and put themselves firmly into the promotion picture.

Hungary will be hoping home advantage can make the difference. Marco Rossi's squad contains plenty of international experience, with Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez and captain Dominik Szoboszlai among the key players available. Szoboszlai has started both Nations League matches so far, but Hungary are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

Georgia arrive in Budapest with a major change on the touchline. Ramaz Svanadze has taken charge after Willy Sagnol was dismissed following the 1-0 home defeat to Northern Ireland. Svanadze, who previously managed Georgia's Under-21 side, now faces the challenge of getting his new team moving in the right direction.

There is certainly attacking quality at his disposal. PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze are all likely to feature, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili provides considerable experience in net.

With both teams still without a goal after two matches, this could be a tense encounter in Budapest. Hungary will look to use home advantage, while Georgia's players will be eager to make an immediate impression under their new boss.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hungary 2-2 Georgia

Both sides have individual quality and we think the goals, and points, will be equally shared.