How to watch Belgium vs Turkey for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League clash in Liege

Watch Belgium vs Turkey in the Nations League for free from anywhere, as two sides who tasted defeat last time out meet in Liege. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Mark van Bommel suffered his first loss as Belgium manager on Monday night, when the Red Devils were edged out 1-0 by France courtesy of Michael Olise's late goal.

They face a Turkey side reeling from back-to-back home defeats in Group A1, with their 4-1 thumping by Italy four days ago particularly painful for their Italian manager, Vincenzo Montella.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Belgium vs Turkey online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Belgium vs Turkey for free? Yes! Belgium vs Turkey is one of a select number of Nations League matches available for free on Fubo Sports Network, which is available via Tubi in the US. The game will also be shown live at no cost on Belgian broadcaster VTM GO, as well as on ATV in Turkey. Abroad for Belgium vs Turkey? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

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📺 Stream Belgium vs Turkey

Watch Belgium vs Turkey in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Belgium vs Turkey live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Belgium vs Turkey on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Belgium vs Turkey for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Watch Belgium vs Turkey in the US

As mentioned earlier, US viewers can stream Belgium vs Turkey live on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi at no cost.

Fubo TV, an official broadcast partner of the Nations League, also has live coverage of the game. Kick-off is at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Belgium vs Turkey on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Belgium vs Turkey in Australia

beIN SPORTS is showing Belgium vs Turkey live in Australia, with coverage on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST on Saturday.

Watch Belgium vs Turkey on beIN SPORTS Watch Belgium vs Turkey live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Belgium vs Turkey: Nations League preview

Belgium experienced the first setback of the Mark van Bommel era in their 1-0 defeat by France on Monday night, but there were still plenty of positives to take from the game.

Wingers Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio followed up their goals in the 2-0 win over Italy seven days ago with another lively performance, which is just as well considering Diego Moreira is suspended for the visit of Turkey, joining fellow wide men Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard on the sidelines.

The duo are likely to be key again in Liege as Belgium aim to return to winning ways, which would give them a boost ahead of a tough trip to France on Monday.

Turkey are in even greater need of a positive result after they were booed off at half-time against Italy on Monday, having conceded three times in the opening 27 minutes.

That eventual 4-1 loss made it four defeats in five games for Vincenzo Montella's side, who have been unable to arrest the slide that started when they exited the World Cup at the group stage last summer.

No.1 goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is set to return after he was suspended for the Italy defeat - a good game to miss - while Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu are tipped to regain their places in the starting XI.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Belgium 2-0 Turkey

Belgium performed well in the first half of this international break, so we are backing them to pile more misery on Montella.