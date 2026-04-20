Arsenal given green light for Marcus Rashford deal, as Mikel Arteta admits weakness in his side: report

Arsenal’s hopes of winning their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season suffered a significant blow at the weekend after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at title rivals Manchester City.

In the aftermath of the defeat which saw City move to within three points of the Gunners and open the door to Pep Guardiola’s side overhauling them if they defeat Burnley when they play their game-in-hand this week, Arteta admitted his side were not clincal enough.

“We could have been a bit more composed in certain moments but we certainly took the game to where we wanted and we had big chances to win,” he said following the Etihad defeat.

Arsenal told to go after Rashford