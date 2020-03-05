Marcus Rashford News and Features
Date of birth: October 31, 1997
Instagram: @marcusrashford
Club(s): Manchester United
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Announced himself in Manchester United's first team with two goals on a dream debut against FC Midtjylland in February 2016. From there on he was virtually irreplaceable. Rashford has since played at major tournaments for England and tasted success with his club in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.
Latest about Marcus Rashford
Manchester United’s 10 greatest European performances since 1990, ranked
Posted
Manchester United Manchester United's best games in the Champions League and Cup Winners' Cup
Glory, glory Marcus Rashford: Why the 2020s are going to belong to the Manchester United forward
By Chris Flanagan
Exclusive: The 22-year-old is already one of the world's hottest young talents – and he tells FourFourTwo about his designs on the next decade
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants United ready for return to “normality”
By FourFourTwo Staff
Watch the Premier League’s goalscorers shoot it out with their rivals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Marcus Rashford cleared to step up recovery from back injury
By FourFourTwo Staff
Marcus Rashford doing his bit to help children during coronavirus crisis
By FourFourTwo Staff
Man Utd and England forward Marcus Rashford closes in on return to fitness
By FourFourTwo Staff
Pep Guardiola would prefer Manchester City to face Marcus Rashford in derby
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans fixture scheduling ahead of Manchester derby
By FourFourTwo Staff
