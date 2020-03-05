Marcus Rashford News and Features

Date of birth: October 31, 1997

Instagram: @marcusrashford

Club(s): Manchester United

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Announced himself in Manchester United's first team with two goals on a dream debut against FC Midtjylland in February 2016. From there on he was virtually irreplaceable. Rashford has since played at major tournaments for England and tasted success with his club in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.