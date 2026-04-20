Tottenham Hotspur report: Xavi Simons to leave for 'pittance' this summer

Xavi Simons' Spurs career could be brief

Xavi Simons’ was very much back in Tottenham Hotspur fans’ good books after his superb goal against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It seemed Tottenham's Dutchman, who has flattered to deceive since his £52m move from RB Leipzig, had won the game with his glorious curling strike, only his second Premier League goal of the season.

But Brighton hit back with an injury-time equaliser from Georginio Rutter and Spurs were again left contemplating the very real danger of relegation to the Championship.

Simons to be available to leave Tottenham Hotspur for cut price