Tottenham Hotspur report: Xavi Simons to leave for 'pittance' this summer

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Tottenham star Xavi Simons could make a premature exit

Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
Xavi Simons' Spurs career could be brief (Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons’ was very much back in Tottenham Hotspur fans’ good books after his superb goal against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It seemed Tottenham's Dutchman, who has flattered to deceive since his £52m move from RB Leipzig, had won the game with his glorious curling strike, only his second Premier League goal of the season.

Simons to be available to leave Tottenham Hotspur for cut price