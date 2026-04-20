Tottenham Hotspur report: Xavi Simons to leave for 'pittance' this summer
Tottenham star Xavi Simons could make a premature exit
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Xavi Simons’ was very much back in Tottenham Hotspur fans’ good books after his superb goal against Brighton & Hove Albion.
It seemed Tottenham's Dutchman, who has flattered to deceive since his £52m move from RB Leipzig, had won the game with his glorious curling strike, only his second Premier League goal of the season.
But Brighton hit back with an injury-time equaliser from Georginio Rutter and Spurs were again left contemplating the very real danger of relegation to the Championship.