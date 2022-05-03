Best football boots, 2022: New releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Umbro and more

Looking for the best football boots in 2022? Look no further: we've got the new releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Umbro and more.

With so many football boots to choose from on the market right now, there's an option for everyone. Boots these days are tailor-made for specific roles on the field – but also for specific players, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and even Harvey Elliott with trademark boots of their own.

Whether you'd like something comfy for your weekly five-a-side or you take football boots a little more seriously and need the latest fashion statement, we've got your back… well your feet, of course.

Nike

RRP: £244.95

Colourways: Football Grey/Light Marine/Laser Blue/Blackened Blue, Black/Metallic Silver/Cave Stone/Metallic Gold, Chlorine Blue/Marina/Laser Orange

The Nike Mercurial boots are steeped in footballing folklore. This is the brand that Ronaldo draped around his neck after losing the France '98 final; the boots that Thierry Henry burned the Highbury grass with in his early noughties pomp.

The design remains one of the most iconic yet technologically evolving football boots on the market. The 2022 Superfly efforts are just as bold and brilliant as the old ones though, with the feel and comfort levels – dare we say it – better than the classics. If only R9 had worn these…

2. Nike Tiempo Legend 9

RRP: £204.95

Colourways: Black/Iron Grey/Black, Team Red/Mystic Hibiscus/Bright Crimson/White, Grey Fog/Sapphire/Volt, Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold/Metallic Dark Grey

The Nike Tiempo boot was always the one for anyone who's ever claimed the "game's gone"; for those who rage against the machine of VAR, for anyone who's ever been labelled a "Rolls Royce" of the game. But this is 2022 – and these boots feel like they belong in an era of Quadruple chasers.

These are perhaps the quintessential Nike football boots, too, with that spectacular Swoosh brashly emblazoned almost from heel to toe. And yes, the new Tiempos are as modern as ever been with the occasional funky colour palette and sturdier material than has ever been used for these ones. Virgil van Dijk strides like a lion in these.

Adidas

3. Adidas Copa Sense

(Image credit: Adidas)

RRP: £180

Colourways: Cloud White/Cloud White/Shock Pink, Cloud White/Hi-Res Blue/Legacy Indigo, Team Navy/Cloud White/Blue Rush, Core Black/Cloud White/Blue Rush, Team Colleg Purple/Silver Metallic/Mint Rush

Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well. They proved it with the original F50 boots that launched in the mid-2000s complete with Djibril Cisse ad campaigns of the Frenchman donning tribal paint. The Copa Sense is the natural successor to those beasts – but may we go out on a limb and suggest they're now more iconic?

Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.

4. Adidas Predator Edge

(Image credit: Sports Direct)

RRP: £230

Colourways: Cloud White/Hi-Res Blue/Cloud White, Team Colleg Purple/Silver Metallic/Team Shock Pink 2, Core Black/Cloud White/Vivid Red, Hi-Res Blue/Turbo/Hi-Res Blue

The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.

Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, walloping from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style ping. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.

5. Adidas Copa Mundial

(Image credit: Getty)

RRP: £130

Colourways: Black/White

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.

6. Adidas Speedflow X

(Image credit: Getty)

RRP: £230

Colourways: Sky Rush/Team Shock Pink/Cloud White, Core Black/Cloud White/Vivid Red, Cloud White/Legacy Indigo/Sky Rush

Just because Mohamed Salah isn't quite scary enough for defenders, Adidas gave him the X Speedflow boots. Just to make him even quicker. Thanks, Adidas.

The X Speedflow boots are so thin, so comfortable and so tight around your feet that you can almost forget you're wearing boots at all. Inspired by falcons and track athletes, this boot is so technologically advanced that it's a wonder it hasn't sent man to the moon once more. Well, it's sent Salah stratospheric, at least.

7. Adidas Predator Pulse

(Image credit: Adidas)

RRP: £240

Colourways: Core Black/Gold Metallic/Zero Metallic, Bold Blue/Silver Metallic/Shock Pink

2006 was a simpler time (unless your name is Marco Materazzi). A time of Gnarls Barkley, Daniel Craig in Casino Royale and Zinedine Zidane rolling back the years to pirouette around the world… wearing Adidas Predator Pulse boots.

You can still get them. Adi have re-released the Pulses complete with a more robust heel but otherwise true to the original design, from the oversized tongue and soft leather body to the three stripes wrapping under the sole and the instep panels that resemble scratch marks left by claws. It's one of the most beautiful boots in history – and available in brand-new colourways.

Umbro

8. Umbro Velocita 6

(Image credit: Umbro)

RRP: £180

Colourways: Black/White/Cyan Blue, Pink Peacoat/Black/White, Cherry Tomato/White/Black, Urban Chic/High Rise/Black

Umbro are as British as a one-armed Alan Shearer celebration, disappointment after the 120th minute or a grey-skied cup final at the old Wembley. But before you interject, yes, we know the Double Diamond are now owned by Nike.

The Velocitas are still going strong, though, despite the takeover of one of Blighty's greatest icons. The Umbro logo is bigger than ever – perhaps in defiance as much as anything – with the newest 'Bro boots coming in a wider range of shades than you would have seen when the brand made Three Lions shirts. The Velocita VI are perhaps the best Umbro boots yet – and a fitting tribute to the good old days of the English game.

Puma

9. Puma Future Z

(Image credit: Getty)

RRP: £180

Colourways: Puma Black/Puma White/Fizzy Light, Neon Citrus/Diamond Silver, Puma Black

Puma is often seen as an outsider behind the likes of Nike and Adidas – yet the German manufacturer can boast the likes of Pele, Maradona and Cruyff as icons of their brand. The Total Footballer even ripped one of Adidas's three stripes off his Netherlands shirts in the 1970s in loyalty to his sponsor. That's dedication.

And now, they have Neymar in their corner. The Puma Future boots are the chosen brand for the most expensive player on Earth for their sleek, polished design, bright palettes and ambition to do something a little different – with three distinct panels across the body of the shoe. If the Puma King is the boot of a certified legend, the Future Z is for someone who enjoys smashing trends and stepping out to be different from the pack.

10. Puma Ultra

(Image credit: Puma)

RRP: £140

Colourways: Puma Black/Puma White/Fizzy Light, Festival Fuchsia/Neon Citrus/Parisian Night, Diamond Silver/Neon Citrus

The Puma Ultra boots are everything that you'd expect from a brand that consistently looks to push boundaries – whether that's with the wacky design of some of their shirts (see club names emblazoned in bold during the 2021/22 season) or the actual materials they use.

The Ultras tip the status quo a little further. They have the heel, laces and shape of a classic King but with surprising weightlessness, that genuinely feels freeing to your feet. Puma is rapidly becoming the choice of so many top stars – see Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann – and it's easy to see why with these beauties.

New Balance

11. New Balance x Harvey Elliott ‘Diamond Cuts Sharper’ Furon 6+

(Image credit: New Balance)

RRP: £190

Colourways: Ice Blue

Lionel Messi had his own range of boots with Adidas, Cristiano Ronaldo with Nike. But one of the biggest reasons we love New Balance's output over the last few years is that the manufacturer shares the spotlight on Premier League stars who perhaps aren't obvious picks for custom cleats.

Sadio Mané and Raheem Sterling have already had their individualised NB boots – and now it's the turn of Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott. With a diamond theme and icy colourway to match, this version of New Balance's Furon boots feel truly special – and they feel fantastic on your feet, too. Remember the name.

13. New Balance Furon 6+

(Image credit: New Balance)

RRP: £190

Colourways: White/White/Orange, 'Impulse', Black/Alpha Pink, Raheem Sterling Jamaica Edition: Yellow/Green, White/Alpha Pink, Bleached Lime Glo/Citrus Punch, Black, Cobalt

New Balance is a recent competitor in the market compared to the big guns but boy are they making strides with stylish boots. It feels like NB has always had a chair pulled up at this banquet – and the Furon is one hell of a signature party trick.

Starboy Bukayo Saka – among stellar company – can't be wrong. The New Balance Furon is textured, hard-wearing and available in a number of sexy shades, evoking classic boot designs of the noughties while feeling new, fresh and exciting. If Hermes, the Greek god famed for his winged sandals, was lining up for Olympiacos these days, we know what he'd be lacing up.

12. New Balance V2 442

(Image credit: Getty)

RRP: £125

Colourways: Black/Silver, White/Silver, Gold/Black

There's something very vintage about a giant "N" on the side of your foot, whether you go for the black, gold or white versions of these New Balance boots. Call us biased, but FourFourTwo loves the 442.

This is what all football boots used to feel like: soft leather slippers that could thwack a rain-soaked ball top bins with might. Yet with the colour choices, the new lowercase New Balance logo on the heel and the ridged material around the ankle, these things feel not like relics of the past but callbacks, perfectly suited to football in 2022. New trends may come and go – but the 442 always has a place in the game.

