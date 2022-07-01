The new Adidas Real Madrid away kit 2022/23 has been released – and wow, is it a thing of beauty.

The Los Blancos home effort was impressive enough – one of the first European jerseys we were treated to this summer – with its subtle detailing and its traditional collar, but the away top takes the purple of the home effort and runs with it, combining a gorgeous, mountainous pattern with a lovely shade.

Premier League shirts, Euro 2022 shirts and even World Cup shirts are all being gradually released… but this might just be the best of the lot, you know.

Purple is a popular colour in the annuls of Bernabeu history, thanks to its regality. Just look at the sash in the Real badge – and check out a few of the retro kits that the European champions have been treated to in the past.

Well this time around, Adidas have combined a light lilac with black and mixed up simplicity with detail. The pattern on the shirt is particularly eye-catching, coupled with a minimal round collar.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adidas ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adidas ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adidas ) Image 1 of 3

Is this the nicest shirt that has been released this season? Possibly so, for us.