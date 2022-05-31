Best football kits 2022: The ultimate run-down of the best shirts you can buy this summer

These are the best football shirts 2022, with tops being released all summer long for both club sides and international sides.

Premier League clubs are busy gearing up for the 2022/23 season already with new threads, while some of the biggest teams in Europe are busy releasing their new shirts, too. It's not just clubs either: sides at the Women's Euros 2022 are in the midst of releasing new shirts as well, while the World Cup shirts are just around the corner, too.

So what's worth getting your hands on? Allow us to guide you through the best on offer…

Arsenal

Arsenal home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Arsenal)

It's back to a collar for the Gunners, who have released a shirt that feels both effortlessly modern and unmistakably retro for the 2022/23 season. The Arsenal home shirt for 2022/23 debuted in the final game of the season against Everton and it looked absolutely lovely.

Buy the Arsenal 22/23 home shirt here (opens in new tab)

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Bayern are wearing horizontal stripes this season. Though Robert Lewandowski's future remains in doubt, whoever leads the line next season will look smart in this get-up.

Buy the shirt from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Erling Haaland won't be there to enjoy it – and it's a shame because this stripey effort from Dortmund is both gloriously vintage and a fresh take on the top of late. They're everyone's favourite hipster club for a reason, right?

Buy the shirt from Sports Direct (opens in new tab)

Borussia Dortmund prematch shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Haaland waved the Dortmund fans goodbye in this get-up – and it might just be nicer than the actual home shirt for next season. The pre-match top for BVB is particularly jazzy but it looks excellent.

Buy the prematch shirt from Puma.com (opens in new tab)



England

England women's Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: England)

Inspired by diamonds, the England women's home shirt is simplistic but flash, with a pearlescent badge and a subtle all-over graphic. This is the top that the Lionesses are hoping football comes home in.

Buy the shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

England women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: England)

A brighter shade of red than the England away shirt has ever been before. The Lionesses are breaking new ground and for the watershed year of 2022, this new away kit is truly unique in the history of English football.

Buy the shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

France

France women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

It's absolutely glorious, isn't it? The French have gone with a loud pattern for their home shirt that looks fantastic close up, while the colours are a lot brighter than recent Nike shirts. We love it.

Buy the shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

France women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

The Euro 2022 for Les Bleus pairs a clean white with a beautiful rose gold for something truly stunning. This is going to make a big statement when France arrive on our shores this summer.

Buy the shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

Liverpool

Liverpool home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Liverpool)

A darker shirt for a new season. Liverpool wore their 2022/23 jackets for the Champions League final but this new top has been kept under wraps for next season. It's minimal, it's lush and it's going to be a fan favourite.

Buy the Liverpool 2022/23 home shirt here (opens in new tab)

Manchester City

Manchester City home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Puma)

Colin Bell is honoured with the new Man City threads, which have touches of dark red. The badge and Puma logo are centered and there's a round collar on this one. A classy look for the champions, indeed.

Buy the Manchester City 2022/23 home shirt here (opens in new tab)

Manchester United

Manchester United 90 home jersey

(Image credit: Adidas)

A retro release from Adidas Originals, this Manchester United jersey recalls simpler times. There's a whole collection of merchandise celebrating the glory glory of United in the 90s but this particular shirt is a cut above the rest.

Buy the shirt from Adidas (opens in new tab)

Netherlands

Netherlands women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

Just because you know what you're getting from the Dutch, it doesn't make the results any less special. Still the nicest orange shirt in the history of football – sorry, Blackpool – the Netherlands women team are going to be wearing a traditional shade at the Euros, with the men set for a more yellowy effort in Qatar this winter.

Buy the Netherlands home shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

Netherlands women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

That's right: it's inspired by De Stijl. We can't believe that the Netherlands haven't gone with a Mondrian-inspired top before but we're in awe of it. We're just hoping that they pay tribute to Vincent van Gogh somehow for the World Cup later this year…

Buy the Netherlands away shirt from Nike.com (opens in new tab)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Real Madrid)

Mixing the past, present and future of Los Blancos, this beautifully simple new shirt is fit for European champions. With the badge printed into the pattern and a smart new collar, Benzema and co. will look smart in the heat of the Bernabeu.

Buy the shirt from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Sweden

Sweden women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Want to beat Sweden at this summer's Euro 2022? Ask… Sweden. Those cheeky Swedes have published a guide on how to beat them within their own Adidas kit – which is a timeless yellow and blue number with centred logos and a subtle pattern.

Buy the Sweden women's home shirt here (opens in new tab)