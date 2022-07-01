The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial boots have dropped – here's where to get them

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial boots are available – and they're set to take football by storm.

Teased by the American manufacturer as "a new kind of speed", these are set to be the boots that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo dons after the summer break. They're perfect for attacking players, naturally, offering weightlessness like never seen before. There's an iridescent sole that just looks absolutely stunning – and the "AIR" text incorporates the Mercurial logo, which is a lovely touch.

Simply put, they're some of the best football boots of 2022 already, following on from the last Mercurial Dream Speed efforts that Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and others wore last season.

We're huge fans of the Mercurial boots anyway – which we gave a stellar review – with the Nike icon revered as some of the greatest boots of all time. These new beauties draw on everything we love about this brand though to create something just as stunning.

As we noted when they first dropped, the technology is stunning. There's a new three-quarter-length articulated "Zoom Air bag" on these ones, along with a newly designed Vaporposite+ upper, which features a "Speed Cage" design. Basically, they're tighter, sleeker and more durable than ever before.

And now, they're available. So which do you get?

The Mercurial boots used to be fairly straightforward – but that was until they split into the Vapor (opens in new tab) and the Superfly (opens in new tab). The Vapor is the classic (you may know the name): those are the ones that don't have the ankle support. The Superfly does have that ankle support.

We're fully expecting these ones to be popular at the Women's Euros, too.

So, then… where do these new Mercurials rank in the pantheon of all-time Nike football boots?