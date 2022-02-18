Buy the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed boots, as worn by Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Nike Mercurial Dream Speed has been released – and holy hell, these things are beautiful.

Nike's latest Mercurial boots have already dropped in a blue/yellow/orange colourway, as worn by the brand's biggest names, including Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and Jack Grealish. But now, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo have both worn a white/green/purple version – with both scoring in them this week.

The new boots are the latest in a long, long line of classic Mercurials, stretching all the way back to the 90s. With angular curves that resemble classic models and a volt green shade synonymous with Nike, these are some of the nicest Vapors ever.

1. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Elite FG Dream Speed

(Image credit: Nike)

The Elite boots are the ones that the players wear, just like the most expensive shirts that you can get on the market. These ones are best on firm ground and and with the sock-like material around the ankle, they help you plant your foot as you're running. Oh, and they look fantastic, don't they?

Buy the Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Elite FG Dream Speed boots for £260 from ProDirect

2. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy FG/MG Dream Speed

(Image credit: Nike)

The cheaper versions of these beautiful boots, the Academy versions can be spotted most easily from the soles: these ones are volt green underneath, while the Elite versions are purple.

They're very similar, with the key differences just being in the detail and colour. If you're looking for a cost-effective choice for these beautiful Mercurials, this is the option for you.

Buy the Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy FG/MG Dream Speed boots for £85 from ProDirect

3. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy TF Dream Speed

(Image credit: Nike)

If you only play on astroturf, the Academy TF boots are the ones you need, for the same price as the firm ground ones.

These ones come with more of a rubber sole and still have the sock-like knitted material that wraps around the ankle.

Buy the Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy TF Dream Speed boots for £85 from ProDirect

4. Nike Mercurial Vapor XIV Elite FG Dream Speed

(Image credit: Nike)

Not everyone wants a football boot that's going to wrap around the ankle. These ones are your traditional Vapor boots.

The Vapor is slightly cheaper and just like the Superfly, it comes in an Elite and Academy version. Again, these ones are beautifully detailed with a purple sole.

Buy the Nike Mercurial Vapor XIV Elite FG Dream Speed boots for £245 from ProDirect

5. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy FG/MG Dream Speed

(Image credit: Nike)

The Academy Vapor Superfly boots are the cheapest ones that you can buy. These are the more stripped back ones with the ankle support – and they still look fantastic. The choice is yours…

Buy the Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly VIII Academy FG/MG Dream Speed boots for £75 from ProDirect

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

QUIZ Can you name the top 100 appearance makers in Champions League?

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game