A Euro 2020 omen for England? Every team who has played in white has won their knockout game

At Euro 2020, every team that's played a knockout game in white has won.

While there are often strange coincidences that come with football - such as lucky dressing rooms, leading at half-time or players' own rituals - it seems like 2020 is the year of the lucky shirt. Perhaps it's related to players bleaching their hair.

In the first knockout clash, Wales wore their red shirt against Denmark's white away and were duly thrashed 4-0, setting a tone for what was to come. The next day, Czech Republic shocked the Dutch with a 2-0 win: the Czechs wore white against Netherlands' famous orange.

Spain beat Croatia in white, while the biggest shock of the tournament came in France's defeat to Switzerland; the Swiss wore white for that one, while the France donned their traditional blue. England tied up the last-16 with a win over Germany at Wembley Stadium, wearing white against the Germans' black.

In the quarter-finals, Spain again wore their white change strip to beat Switzerland - now in red - on penalties. The same night, Italy wore white against the Belgians - also in red - and won 2-1.

Denmark wore white against the Czechs in Baku and won, while England's 4-0 thumping of Ukraine in Rome came in their white home shirt, too.

The semi-finals this week may pose some colour clashes. Often, one team will wear their away shirt when red and blue meet in a tournament match - and Spain face Italy tomorrow.

Though both Spain and Italy both wore their home shirts in the Euro 2012 final, La Roja were dressed in white when the Azzurri knocked them out of Euro 2016. Likewise, England and Denmark will have to decide whether to both wear their home shirts or whether Denmark's white away will force England into donning their blue alternate strip.

The coincidence could all end this week - or it could continue all the way up to the final...

