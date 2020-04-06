About FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo was launched in 1994 on the back of a World Cup that England hadn’t even qualified for. It was an act of madness… but it somehow worked out.

Now FourFourTwo is the world’s biggest football magazine, published in multiple markets worldwide, with a digital portfolio that includes an iPad and iPhone magazine app – and this, our website.

Our mission is to offer our intelligent, international audience access to the game’s biggest names, insightful analysis... and a bit of a giggle. We unashamedly love this game and we hope that our coverage reflects that.

