Adidas release new Champions League ball ahead of the knockout stages

Adidas have released a new Champions League ball ahead of this season's knockout stages, which are drawn today. The ball will therefore be used henceforth in the Champions League, from the last-16 right the way through to the final.

With the final taking place in Saint Petersburg on Saturday 28th May, the design of the new ball is inspired by the sky of the midnight sun during the so-called “White Nights” that the city is famous for from May to July. The ball costs €140 and is available to purchase from today from the Adidas website.

In terms of its makeup, the new Champions League ball has a thermally bonded construction, solid PU surface material, a rhombus carcass & high-grade butyl bladder. Which means it, erm, works like any good ball should (rolls, etc.). Fans will be most excited about its glorious gold and orange colour, and the classic Champions League stars which adorn it.

Earlier this year, Adidas announced it would be sponsoring Euro 2024 and would also remain the official partner of UEFA Women’s Football from 2021-2025, covering all UEFA Women’s competitions.

So we can expect plenty more beautifully crafted footballs in the years to come.

